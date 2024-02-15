Akasa Air cancels two flights between Mumbai, Bengaluru to ease traffic

In bad news for flyers between Mumbai and Karnataka capital Bengaluru, private carrier Akasa Air on Wednesday said it will be cancelling two of its flights between the two metro cities. This cancellation comes in the backdrop of efforts being taken to ease congestion at the Mumbai airport, and will be in effect till March 30, news agency PTI reported. The statement comes after a previous one by the airline notifying of the cancellation of four other flights on the route. (PTI)

Authorities operating the highly busy Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai have recently decided to impose guidelines to control traffic at the airport, leading to flight cancellations.

“Akasa Air operates a total of 54 services (27 departures and arrivals each) to and from Mumbai, connecting to 12 destinations in the country. Flight operations of airlines to/from Mumbai are expected to be impacted with guidelines being implemented to reduce runway congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here,” A statement by the airline read, as accessed by the agency.

"Considering this impact, we have to rationalise our network resulting in cancellation of flights QP 1374 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) between February 15 to March 30," it added.

The carrier further stated that flyers will be given an option to either e-book their flight at no additional fees or process a full refund. Flights on the route can be rebooked to any date till April 15, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)