Amid rumours of dissent within Karnataka Congress, Surjewala to meet 20 legislators

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala continued his series of meetings with the state's ruling party legislators for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. As part of the first phase of his one-on-one meetings with the MLAs for three days, Surjewala is today slated to meet about 20 legislators from Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru districts, and also from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, party sources said. Randeep Surjewala visits Karnataka amid chatter of September shake-up(ANI)

On Monday he held meetings with legislators from the Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts. Kagwad MLA Raju Kage, who had openly expressed his displeasure about the functioning of the government and Ministers being inaccessible, is also expected to meet the party General Secretary in-charge. Kage had hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund release, and alleged that the administration had "completely collapsed."

These meetings have come amid signs of "disgruntlement" and speculation about a leadership change within the Congress party. Terming the meetings as an organisational exercise undertaken by both AICC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Surjewal had said any news being circulated in the media about leadership change is only a "figment of imagination".

According to him, the meetings are to understand the status of the five Congress guarantee schemes in assembly segments, as the government has completed two years in office, and to assess the status of Congress organisation in the legislators' respective constituencies. The party is also trying to evaluate the work undertaken by each legislator in their respective constituencies in terms of development and identify pending developmental projects. “We also want to get feedback from MLAs on the course of the government.”