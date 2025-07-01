Fire breaks out at Bengaluru Victoria Hospital's burns unit, all patients safe: Report

A minor fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Victoria Hospital’s burns block in Bengaluru, prompting the swift evacuation of 26 patients, including five in the ICU. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. The fire began around 3 am in the seminar room of the MBCC block due to a short circuit in a switchboard.

According to a report by Times of India, officials from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), the fire began around 3 am in the seminar room of the MBCC block due to a short circuit in a switchboard. The resulting spark quickly spread to nearby electrical panels, causing thick smoke to billow through the adjacent burns ward.

Hospital staff and security personnel were quick to respond. Noticing the smoke, they immediately raised an alarm and alerted the fire and emergency services. Under the supervision of hospital and departmental heads, all patients from the burns ward were evacuated as a safety precaution.

“There was a short circuit in the seminar room’s electrical panel. While the fire was contained quickly, we didn’t want to take chances due to the presence of burn patients, some of whom are critically ill,” said a hospital official.

The patients,14 men, five women, and seven children, were shifted to the H Block of the hospital complex to continue receiving uninterrupted care. According to hospital authorities, all patients remain stable and safe, the report further added

BMCRI Dean and Director Dr Ramesh Krishna, along with medical superintendent Dr Deepak and senior staff including Dr Yogeshwarappa (head of plastic surgery) and Dr Smitha, oversaw the emergency response and relocation.

“The timely action of our staff and the fire department helped bring the situation under control. All patients were relocated safely, and care was not disrupted. Everyone, including the medical team and attendants, is safe,” Dr Ramesh Krishna confirmed.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread further. The hospital has launched an internal review to assess the extent of the damage and ensure additional safety measures going forward.

