Power cut at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium over fire safety violations

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has disconnected power supply to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, managed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), following a directive from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. Power to the stadium is currently being maintained through generators.

The action was taken due to the stadium’s non-compliance with mandated fire safety measures.

The action was taken due to the stadium's non-compliance with mandated fire safety measures, news agency ANI reported.

The decision follows a letter issued on June 10, 2025, by the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, instructing BESCOM to cut off electricity to the KSCA for failing to implement fire safety measures outlined in an advisory dated May 11, 2023. Acting on the directive, BESCOM served a disconnection notice on June 12 and proceeded to disconnect supply the same day.

KSCA challenged the move in the Karnataka High Court. During a hearing of the petition on Monday, a single-judge bench led by Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav observed that BESCOM had continued supplying electricity to the stadium despite knowing the violations existed.

The KSCA's counsel argued that developments had occurred after the disconnection, and that an application had been filed on June 17 challenging the notice. He said the power was restored the same day after a request to BESCOM.

However, BESCOM’s legal counsel, Likhit, told the court that electricity had been reconnected based on KSCA’s request but assured the bench that disconnection would follow.

The bench issued a sharp warning, saying: “If you provide electricity without consulting the government, the court will not remain silent. The disaster that has already occurred is enough. Who will be responsible if another mishap occurs? If fire safety measures are not taken, let the stadium remain in darkness.”

Justice Yadav stressed that fire safety clearance from the government is a must before power is restored and added that there should be “zero tolerance for risks.” KSCA’s counsel submitted that steps were being taken to comply and sought directions to prevent coercive action by BESCOM or the Fire Department.

The court declined to issue any such instruction but reiterated that government clearance was mandatory. It also warned BESCOM that it would be held responsible if it failed to follow protocol.

The bench issued notices to the Managing Director and Assistant Executive Engineer of BESCOM, as well as the Director General of the Fire and Emergency Services Department. The matter will next be heard on July 15.

(With ANI inputs)