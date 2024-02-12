‘Amit Shah has come to Karnataka with empty hands’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "not calling a single meeting to give relief funds for the drought in the state." Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

CM Siddaramaiah said that Amit Shah, who participated in several programmes in the state on Sunday, came to Karnataka with empty hands.

"Amit Shah has come to Karnataka with empty hands. He hasn't called for a single meeting so far to provide relief funds for the drought. Farmers are suffering here; there is no water," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Siddaramaiah had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 19 last year and sought ₹18,177.44 crores as assistance from the Central government for undertaking drought relief work in the State.

Questioning Amit Shah on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister reminded him that four months have elapsed since Karnataka submitted its report to the Centre on the drought situation in the State and even the Central Study Team has visited and submitted its report.

As per the rules, the Union Home Minister has to chair a high-level meeting to examine the Central Study Team's report and grant approval for releasing drought relief to the State.

Earlier today, Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysore and visited Suttur Math.

The Union Minister felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav programme for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving various cultural centres in the country, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Addressing the event, the Home Minister said, "We all saw the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya... Suttur Math has decided to open its branch in Ayodhya. I congratulate Suttur Swami for it...PM Modi has done the work of revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, Baba Kedarnath and Badrinath."

He said Suttur Math has always been the centre of selfless service.

"Suttur Math has been the centre of selfless service; work is worship and charity. For ages, the 'Math' has continued the tradition of service. On behalf of the BJP, I not only want to acknowledge but also salute it," Shah said.

Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.