Authorities bring in disaster response teams in Bengaluru after heavy rain alert: Report

Bengaluru is on alert after continuous rainfall has disrupted daily life, leading to waterlogged streets and severe traffic jams. In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am Wednesday, the city recorded 66.1 mm of rainfall, according to officials, the Deccan Herald reported. Commuters wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on October 15, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)(AFP)

With more heavy rain expected, the National and Karnataka State Disaster Response Forces have been mobilized. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed that 60 personnel are already on the ground, with an additional 40 on standby for emergencies, the report stated. Fire and Emergency Services are also prepared to respond quickly to any incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rains across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, including coastal and interior regions, until October 18. Overcast skies are expected to persist for the next few days.

As a precaution, schools in Bengaluru Urban district remained closed on Wednesday. Several IT, biotech, and private firms have also advised their employees to work from home due to potential disruptions caused by flooding and traffic congestion.

Furthermore, Bengaluru Metro services were temporarily impacted on the purple line after a tree blocked the tracks, but the issue was swiftly resolved by the maintenance team.

While the threat of extreme weather has eased, light to moderate rains are still expected throughout the day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up control rooms in all eight city zones and has activated a 24/7 helpline (1533) for residents to report rain-related issues, the publication added.

Residents are advised to stay cautious and monitor updates as the weather system continues to move.