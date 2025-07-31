In a major boost to Bengaluru’s position as a global business and cultural hub, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with leading real estate firm Prestige Group to develop a state-of-the-art Convention and Exhibition Centre within the airport premises. Bangalore Airport City to host 8,000-seat convention centre in Prestige Group partnership(Prestige Group)

At the heart of the ambitious project is an 8,000-seat convention and exhibition facility, envisioned as a versatile, high-impact venue designed to host global summits, large-scale trade expos, innovation conclaves, and cultural showcases. This marks a significant addition to the city’s infrastructure, strengthening its role in the global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.

“The collaboration with Prestige Group reflects our vision to build world-class social infrastructure that not only fuels the regional economy but also positions India as a key player in the international MICE space,” said Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO of Bengaluru Airport City Ltd.

The upcoming integrated development will feature more than just the convention centre. Plans include a luxury hotel under the prestigious St. Regis brand, a performing arts theatre, Grade A office spaces, and curated food and beverage experiences, all woven together into a seamlessly connected precinct within the airport city.

Commenting on the partnership, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, “This landmark development — anchored by the St. Regis Hotel, a global Marriott marquee, and a world-class Convention and Exhibition Centre — reinforces our long-standing commitment to Bengaluru’s growth story and global aspirations.”

