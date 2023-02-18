‘Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks?’: Twitter query by woman goes viral

A woman's query on microblogging site Twitter is going viral after she asked Bengaluru residents if they have observed an uptick in static shocks. Asking if folks in Bengaluru have observed getting static shocks often for the past few days, she said many of her friends have had the same experience.

“Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks on touching metal since a few days? A crazy number of my friends are experiencing this. I saw a real little spark while opening the door knob,” the woman's query read. This garnered a horde of responses, some of which were educative, while others were funny and sarcastic.

“Yeah, ur right. More pronounced this week after many years. Glad I wasn't the only one shocked :)” a Twitter user replied.

“Yesterday had the same experience when I tried to feed some strays inside the park metal barrier. Was wondering if there was an exposed wire somewhere. Thanks to this, realised that I was mistaken,” another said.

“Its a normal thing during weather transition,” a social media user tweeted.

“Every winter. One fix: carry keys (or any metal) and touch door knobs with the key first,” a man suggested.

“I am experiencing mostly everywhere lately. Not only metals but many types of fabric which were acted insulators since many years,” another internet user said.

Several Twitter users took the funny route, with one writing, “Just waiting for Thor to appear,” while another said, “Congratulations! You just discovered static electricity.”

“Basic static electricity. Happens to me quite often at gym especially during winters. I used to wonder if I am turning into Thor or some Electroman,” another reply read.