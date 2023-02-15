Twitter discussion on video of goats grazing in a cabbage farm

A video showing goats grazing in a cabbage farm is making rounds on the internet, garnering responses from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders like Bhaskar Rao, who was a former Bengaluru police commissioner, and Rajkumar Topannavar.

A Twitter user called All About Belgaum shared a one-minute-long video - showing several goats grazing in a cabbage farm - and claimed that farmers in Karnataka's Belagavi have left goats to graze in their fields after the price of the crop dropped to ₹1 per kilogram (kg).

The user has over 16,000 followers on the microblogging site, while the video, which could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times, had more than 5000 views at the time this article was being written.

“As the price of cabbage fell to ₹1 per kg, farmers left their goats to graze in the cabbage fields. A farmer from Jafarwadi near Belagavi left his goat to graze in the field as the price of cabbage fell to ₹1 Farmers have spent a lot on cabbage production,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Farmers have spent a lot on manure, chemical fertilizers, tractor rent and labour. In Devagiri, Kakati, Honga, Goundwad, Agasaga, Kangrali etc., vegetables and cabbage crops are grown on a large scale. Many farmers have moved their tractors to cabbage fields due to falling prices,” they added in a second tweet.

However, the Karnataka Agriculture Department's website, the Krishi Marata Vahini, showed prices of cabbages were a minimum of ₹15 per kg or ₹1500 per quintal in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The post garnered a response from ex-IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April last year. “How so sad and unfortunate, how much of tears the farmer must have had, when will farmers plight improve ….” he said.

Rajkumar Topannavar, another leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also replied, saying “another rectum, Karnataka has not withdrawn the farm bill! thanks to @narendramodi & @BSBommai most APMCs will be closed in Karnataka!”

In similar news, a farmer from Gadag in north Karnataka earned ₹8.36 for 205 kgs of onions after travelling 415 kilometres to Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur market, the receipt of which went viral on the internet.