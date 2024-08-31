Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 23.98 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 26.09 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 24.91 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 24.36 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 23.17 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 24.19 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 22.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 31, 2024, is 22.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.18 °C and 23.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.13 °C and 25.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 12.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

