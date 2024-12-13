Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.83 °C, check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.68 °C and 25.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 22.43 Moderate rain December 15, 2024 22.99 Broken clouds December 16, 2024 23.44 Scattered clouds December 17, 2024 22.70 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 16.94 Heavy intensity rain December 19, 2024 17.84 Moderate rain December 20, 2024 23.78 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

