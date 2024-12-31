Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days: Bangalore weather update on December 31, 2024 The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 31, 2024, is 23.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 26.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.56 °C and 26.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 23.52 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 24.65 Broken clouds January 3, 2025 24.01 Overcast clouds January 4, 2025 23.82 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 24.34 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 24.25 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 23.53 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.