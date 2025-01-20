Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.59 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 20, 2025, is 25.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.59 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.23 °C and 29.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 78.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 21, 2025
|25.85
|Broken clouds
|January 22, 2025
|26.87
|Scattered clouds
|January 23, 2025
|26.29
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|26.32
|Scattered clouds
|January 25, 2025
|27.07
|Broken clouds
|January 26, 2025
|27.75
|Overcast clouds
|January 27, 2025
|28.84
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025
