Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 22, 2025, is 23.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 28.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.28 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 23.61 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 26.46 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 26.54 Few clouds January 26, 2025 27.48 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 28.27 Scattered clouds January 28, 2025 28.09 Scattered clouds January 29, 2025 26.41 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.