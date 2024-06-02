Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.32 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 3, 2024 28.7 °C Light rain June 4, 2024 27.95 °C Moderate rain June 5, 2024 27.98 °C Heavy intensity rain June 6, 2024 26.22 °C Heavy intensity rain June 7, 2024 26.83 °C Moderate rain June 8, 2024 27.71 °C Light rain June 9, 2024 28.25 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 33.16 °C Light rain Chennai 33.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.09 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 35.42 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Few clouds Delhi 39.73 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 2, 2024, is 29.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.32 °C and 31.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.42 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.