Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.32 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024
Jun 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 2, 2024, is 29.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.32 °C and 31.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.42 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 3, 2024
|28.7 °C
|Light rain
|June 4, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 5, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 6, 2024
|26.22 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 7, 2024
|26.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 8, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Light rain
|June 9, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.83 °C
|Broken clouds
|Kolkata
|33.16 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|35.42 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.56 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|39.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
