Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 22.75 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 25.61 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 23.78 °C Overcast clouds June 25, 2024 24.02 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 25.14 °C Overcast clouds June 28, 2024 24.41 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 21, 2024, is 25.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 26.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.89 °C and 26.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

