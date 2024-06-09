Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.68 °C, check weather forecast for June 9, 2024
Jun 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 9, 2024, is 25.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.68 °C and 28.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 10, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 27.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 9, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 10, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Light rain
|June 11, 2024
|27.02 °C
|Light rain
|June 12, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Light rain
|June 13, 2024
|26.96 °C
|Light rain
|June 14, 2024
|27.09 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|27.03 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|22.63 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|Chennai
|32.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.94 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|38.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.38 °C
|Sky is clear
