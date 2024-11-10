Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.06 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 11, 2024 25.72 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain November 13, 2024 26.35 °C Moderate rain November 14, 2024 25.73 °C Moderate rain November 15, 2024 24.81 °C Light rain November 16, 2024 25.87 °C Light rain November 17, 2024 25.73 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 10, 2024, is 24.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.06 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 26.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

