Bengaluru civic body launches online e-Khata system: Here’s how to apply with Aadhaar, sale deed, and more

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced an online e-khata system to streamline property registration and tax compliance, targeting nearly five lakh properties currently outside the tax bracket. Launched on Monday, this digital initiative simplifies the process for property owners to obtain a khata without visiting BBMP offices. BBMP HQ (WIKI COMMONS)

Property owners without a khata can now generate one by accessing the official portal at https://BBMP.karnataka.gov.in/NewKhata. Those with an existing BBMP khata who wish to upgrade to an e-khata have been provided with a separate link for their convenience.

This online facility aims to address longstanding concerns over alleged harassment and delays often reported at BBMP offices. By eliminating the need for physical visits, the BBMP hopes to encourage more property owners to complete their khata registration and contribute to the city’s property tax revenues.

Applicants will need to upload key documents such as their Aadhaar number, sale or registered deed number, a property photograph, and an Encumbrance Certificate covering the period from the property’s registration date to October 31, 2024. To assist users, the BBMP has released a step-by-step training video on YouTube, demonstrating the application process.

Officials believe this user-friendly system will make property registration more accessible while boosting revenue collection for Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure.

A khata certificate is the legal document that validates the ownership details of a property in Karnataka. This certificate includes vital information regarding the property's size, area, location, and so on (residential as well as commercial).

In a bid to curb fraudulent deals, enhance transparency and increase property tax revenue, the Karnataka government has mandated e-khata for property registration in the state via a contactless and faceless online e-khata issuance system.