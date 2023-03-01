Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: 1 dead, 1 injured after portion of Dargah collapses during demolition

Bengaluru: 1 dead, 1 injured after portion of Dargah collapses during demolition

ByYamini C S
Mar 01, 2023 11:54 AM IST

A daily wage worker was killed after the floor of a dargah in Bengaluru's Avenue road came down, while another was gravely injured on Tuesday.

In an unfortunate turn of events, a daily wage worker was killed after a portion of a dargah came down during demolition works in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Azar ul Haq. The incident occurred near Avenue road, Market circle, news agency ANI reported.

Of the two labourers, one was killed while the other suffered grave injuries.(ANI)
Of the two labourers working at the site, one was killed while the other suffered grave injuries. Both the men were rushed to a hospital after which Azar succumbed to his injuries, while the other worker is still undergoing treatment.

IPS officer Laxman B. Nimbargi, who is the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Bengaluru West spoke to reporters and said the demolition work was being undertaken by the administration.

"Demolition work was going near Avenue road, Market circle. Two workers were involved in the work and suddenly at around 4.30 pm, one floor of the Dargah collapsed, gravely injuring both the workers," Laxman B. Nimbargi said.

"One Azar ul Haq succumbed to injuries in the hospital and the other person is under treatment," he added.

Further investigation by police is underway and more details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a woman and her child, who was two-and-a-half years old, were killed after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed on them in Bengaluru's Nagawara area in January.

(With ANI inputs)

