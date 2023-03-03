Bengaluru: 11-yr-old boy spends two days sleeping next to dead mother

In a chilling incident, a 11-year-old boy spent two days with his mother's dead body in Bengaluru, thinking she was asleep. The deceased has been identified as Annamma, who was 44 years old. She was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and is said to have passed away in her sleep, news agency PTI reported. The deceased was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and is said to have passed away in her sleep. (Image for representation)

The 11-year-old boy slept next to his mother's body for two days thinking that she was resting. However, when he told his friends that his mother had not woken up and was not talking for the last two days, they informed their parents, who went to check on her and found her dead.

Annamma was speech-impaired and was living with her son in Bengaluru's RT Nagar after her husband's death years ago, another report said. She was working as a house help while her son would go to school but had skipped work for two days as she was feeling unwell. She passed away from health complications, police suspected.

The boy would go to school, play with his friends, eat with them and return home. Neighbours also observed a foul smell emanating from their house, after which they found Annamma's body.

The boy told police that he thought his mother was sleeping as she could not speak and was unwell. Police have taken Annamma's body for post mortem to assess the cause of her death. The boy is meanwhile in the custody of his uncle.

(With inputs from PTI)