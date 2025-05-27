Bengaluru accounts for 73 of Karnataka’s 80 active Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reported 37 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the number of active infections in the state to 80, according to a bulletin from the state health department. Despite the rise, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged calm.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 73 of these cases, including 35 of the new infections, news agency PTI reported

According to the report, the state’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 19.37 per cent over the past 24 hours, the bulletin noted.

Despite the rise, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged calm, stating that most new cases involved only mild symptoms. However, he emphasized the importance of continued precautions to prevent further spread.

Siddaramaiah tells officials to stay prepared

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday, directed officials to remain vigilant and fully prepared for any escalation. “There is no need to panic right now. But we must keep all systems ready, ventilators, oxygen, medicines, in case the situation worsens,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, senior officials, and public health experts.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of a proactive response and asked all district hospitals to be on standby with essential medical infrastructure and personnel. “There should be no negligent attitude for any reason,” he warned.

Among the preventive measures announced were special protections for high-risk groups. Siddaramaiah advised elderly citizens, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions to wear masks in public spaces. He also instructed hospitals to avoid transferring pregnant women with complications and to ensure necessary treatment is available locally.

The state continues to monitor the situation closely, with health authorities ramping up preparedness in anticipation of potential spikes.

