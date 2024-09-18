Bengaluru airport to screen international passengers with thermal scanners, impose 21-day quarantine amid mpox scare

International travellers arriving at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are now required to pass through thermal scanners as part of heightened surveillance measures in response to the ongoing global mpox (monkeypox) situation. This initiative, implemented by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), aims to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff, The Hindu reported. Passengers showing symptoms will be isolated and tested at the Bengaluru airport, with measures in place to ensure health and safety for all travellers.(PTI)

Passengers exhibiting symptoms associated with mpox, such as elevated temperatures, will be isolated and tested in accordance with government protocols, the report noted. In the event of a positive test result, the APHO will promptly arrange for the affected individual to be transferred to a designated hospital for appropriate medical care.

A spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which is the operator of KIA, emphasized that the airport is fully prepared to comply with all relevant health and safety protocols in light of an mpox outbreak.

“All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process. In addition, an isolation zone has been established on site to manage any suspected cases swiftly and efficiently. Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to handle any situation that may arise. The health and safety of passengers and airport personnel remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of precautionary measures,” a BIAL spokesperson said, as quoted by the publication.

In a previous statement, the BIAL had said, “We are conducting screening and temperature checks of international passengers, and if anyone is found with the symptoms, we send them for a 21-day quarantine.”