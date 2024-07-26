The wheelie menace by a few bikers in Bengaluru is not ending even after police warned of strict consequences. Recently, a group of youngsters were found dangerously doing stunts in the middle of the road, leaving all safety measures. A video went viral on social media and the police have booked them. Bengaluru bikers booked for wheeling and creating menace with dangerous stunts on road. VIDEO

In a video from a car behind, a group of boys on two bikes were seen performing wheelies on bikes and shouting at other commuters. They were also seen abusing other people on the road for questioning them. However, Bengaluru police responded on X and said the incident happened at Sadguntapalya police limits.

In an X post, Karnataka Director General of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar said, “The vehicle involved in this case has been seized and case booked for hooliganism on the road and Wheeling. It’s very dismaying to notice that despite strict & prompt police action, certain elements are not deterred from indulging in such anti-social acts.”

People on social media complained that such incidents have been rapidly observed in the tech capital recently. A user said, “Deterrence and fear go hand in hand. Impounding won’t be effective until you put these vehicles on a crusher and post the videos on Instagram. The nuisance will be reduced. Traffic enforcement has done something similar for modified bike exhaust: putting them under a road roller.”

Another user wrote, “I faced a similar issue on OMR. An ISRO guy faced the same issue in the HAL area where more people complained. The core city inside ORR is full of rowdies on 2nd hand-modified bikes without helmets who drive dangerously. It is not easy to record unless there is a 360-degree camera. Core city is gone case.”