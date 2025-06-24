Bengaluru civic body, other town municipalities face Karnataka Lokayukta raids

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday launched simultaneous raids across multiple locations in the state, targeting officials from civic bodies and municipal offices. The searches were carried out at premises in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Anekal, Gadag, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi. BBMP HQ (WIKI COMMONS)

According to news agency PTI, officials confirmed that the raids focused on individuals allegedly linked to irregularities and corruption. Among those under scrutiny are Prakash, Assistant Engineer at BBMP Govindrajnagar; Dr. S. Pradeep, Associate Research Director of Organic Farming; Latha Mani, Accounts Officer at the Anekal Town Municipality; and K.G. Amarnath, Chief Officer at the same municipality.

Other officials named include Dhruvaraj, Town Police Inspector in Gadag; Ashok Valsand, Engineer at the Malaprabha Project in Dharwad; Mallikarjun Alipur, a former Engineer at RDPR Kalaburagi; and Ramchandra, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) in Kalaburagi. A raid was also conducted at the residence of Ashok Vasanad, Chief Engineer in Belagavi. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

In a separate development the same day, Bengaluru City Police carried out a late-night crackdown on bars and restaurants in the West zone following credible intelligence about illegal activities.

Eleven special police teams conducted surprise checks across establishments falling under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar police stations. The raids uncovered multiple violations, including the illegal employment of female staff, health and hygiene issues, and breaches of excise and police rules.

Police found that at least 19 bars and restaurants were operating in violation of regulations. Some were employing women who were reportedly dressed inappropriately and found standing near customers’ tables in a manner deemed indecent. Additionally, these establishments lacked female security personnel, maintained unhygienic kitchens, failed to set up designated smoking zones, and were operating beyond permitted hours.

According to the Karnataka Police, action will be taken under relevant laws against all erring establishments.

