Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Karnataka capital Bengaluru this afternoon, the city police department issued a fresh traffic advisory to enhance security during VVIP movement, avoid congestions and ensure smooth flow of traffic for commuters. Bengaluru traffic police issued a traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city. (Representative Photo)

The advisory stated, “In view of VVIP movement in the limits Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, on 19-01-2024, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in the following roads from 8 am to 6 pm.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate

READ | PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today to inaugurate Boeing facility

Traffic movement is restricted in the following roads between the stipulated time:

1. Gollahalli Gate to Hunachuru (KIADB Industrial Area)

2. Airlines Dhaba (NH-648) to Budigere

3. Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road to Airport Road

4. Chikkajala Kote Main Road to Airport

5. Bagaluru to Airport

Suggested Routes

Cops suggested alternative routes for the public during this time, listing the following:

1. Vehicles moving from Whitefield K.R. Puram via Bagaluru Industrial Area Towards Airport: Gollahalli Gate — right turn - Bettakote — Airlines Daba — left turn - Devanahalli town - left turn - B.B. Road - Airport Toll - Airport entry -Airport

2. Vehicles moving from Airlines Dhaba To Airport via KIADB Industrial Area: Airlines Daba - left turn — Devanahalli town - left turn - B.B. Road - Airport Toll - Airport entry - Airport

3. Vehicles moving from Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road Towards KIAL Airport via Mylanahalli: Bagaluru Gundappa Circle - left turn - Reva college junction - Bagaluru cross — right turn - B B Road - Chikkajala - Sadahalli toll - KIAL airport fly over entry - Airport

4. Vehicles moving from Chikkajala kote main road Towards KIAL Airport via Galamma circle: Chikkajala village - B B road - Sadahalli gate - Sadahalli toll - Airport Fly over entry - KIAL airport

5. Vehicles moving from Bagaluru Village Towards KIAL Airport via Galamma circle: Bagaluru Colony Left Turn — Razak palya - MVIT College — Chikkajala Right Turn - Bengaluru-Bellary road - Sadahalli toll - KAIL airport fly over entry - Airport.

READ | Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy hits out at BJP ahead of PM's state visit

“All commuters to the KIA Airport are requested to compulsorily use the Bengaluru - Bellary Road to reach the Airport,” the advisory added.