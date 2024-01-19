PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today to inaugurate Boeing facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the southern state of Karnataka on Friday, January 19, i.e., today, to inaugurate a Boeing facility. He will also be visiting neighbouring states Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on the same day, according to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi will first set foot in Maharashtra in the morning to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Solapur.

"The Prime Minister will visit Maharashtra and at around 10:45 am, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra," the release stated.

The PM will then arrive in Karnataka capital Bengaluru in the afternoon at around 2:45 pm to inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre as well as the Boeing Sukanya Programme. At around 6 pm, PM Modi is expected to be in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The PM will be launching the newly built 43-acre Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus that was built using an investment of ₹1,600 crore in tech hub Bengaluru. This is said to be Boeing's largest investment outside the United States.

PM Modi will then also inaugurate the Boeing Sukanya Programme, which promotes the entry of young girls across the country into the aviation sector.

The programme will impart knowledge to girls and women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and aid them with opportunities and training for jobs in the aviation industry. The programme also aims to build 150 STEM labs for the female youth of the country and also provide scholarships to those who are interested in pilot training.

