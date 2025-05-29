Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Bengaluru couple’s PDA on moving car sparks outrage, prompts traffic police crackdown

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2025 12:42 PM IST

The incident, captured on video by a passerby and widely circulated on social media, shows the couple kissing and engaging in intimate behaviour. 

A young couple's public display of affection atop a moving car in Bengaluru’s traffic has sparked massive outrage online, prompting swift action from the city’s traffic police. The incident, captured on video by a passerby and widely circulated on social media, shows the couple kissing and engaging in intimate behaviour while standing through the sunroof of a moving vehicle.

Bengaluru couple was caught violating traffic rules and was later fined by traffic police. (Screen grab from Karnataka Portfolio X account. )
Bengaluru couple was caught violating traffic rules and was later fined by traffic police. (Screen grab from Karnataka Portfolio X account. )

Bengaluru Police to launch crackdown on illegal tobacco sales ahead of World No Tobacco Day

Take a look at the video here

The video, shared by the X handle Karnataka Portfolio, not only ignited debate over moral conduct in public but also raised serious safety concerns. The act, which took place under the Halasuru Traffic Police limits, drew attention from nearby commuters who were visibly disturbed by the couple’s actions.

Authorities tracked down the vehicle using its Karnataka registration number and issued a fine of 1,500 to the owner — 1,000 for dangerous driving and 500 for general traffic violations. “This kind of behaviour is not only indecent in a public space but also highly irresponsible from a road safety standpoint,” police said, adding that such acts can distract other drivers and pose threats to overall traffic safety.

Police officials have warned that further instances of such behaviour will result in stricter enforcement and legal consequences.

BMTC launches 'Divya Darshana' spiritual tour across Bengaluru's 8 iconic temples. More details

In a related incident, another video went viral showing a couple engaging in inappropriate behaviour at the Madavara metro station. Surrounded by fellow passengers — including senior citizens — the couple appeared indifferent to their public surroundings. The clip has since triggered demands from netizens asking the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to act against such conduct and ensure public spaces remain respectful for all.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
