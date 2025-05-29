Bengaluru couple’s PDA on moving car sparks outrage, prompts traffic police crackdown

A young couple's public display of affection atop a moving car in Bengaluru’s traffic has sparked massive outrage online, prompting swift action from the city’s traffic police. The incident, captured on video by a passerby and widely circulated on social media, shows the couple kissing and engaging in intimate behaviour while standing through the sunroof of a moving vehicle. Bengaluru couple was caught violating traffic rules and was later fined by traffic police. (Screen grab from Karnataka Portfolio X account. )

The video, shared by the X handle Karnataka Portfolio, not only ignited debate over moral conduct in public but also raised serious safety concerns. The act, which took place under the Halasuru Traffic Police limits, drew attention from nearby commuters who were visibly disturbed by the couple’s actions.

Authorities tracked down the vehicle using its Karnataka registration number and issued a fine of ₹1,500 to the owner — ₹1,000 for dangerous driving and ₹500 for general traffic violations. “This kind of behaviour is not only indecent in a public space but also highly irresponsible from a road safety standpoint,” police said, adding that such acts can distract other drivers and pose threats to overall traffic safety.

Police officials have warned that further instances of such behaviour will result in stricter enforcement and legal consequences.

In a related incident, another video went viral showing a couple engaging in inappropriate behaviour at the Madavara metro station. Surrounded by fellow passengers — including senior citizens — the couple appeared indifferent to their public surroundings. The clip has since triggered demands from netizens asking the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to act against such conduct and ensure public spaces remain respectful for all.