Bengaluru: COVID-19 cases decline by nearly 16% over last 24 hours
Bengaluru on Monday witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The Karnataka capital reported 494 cases, down from Sunday's tally of 588. The city also reported more recoveries, this amid an increase in the number of hospitalisations.
Bengaluru witnessed 604 recoveries on Monday as compared to Sunday's tally of 408. A total of 11,184 people were vaccinated, lesser than the previous day's tally of 31,785
With Karnataka's daily infection tally being at 530 and discharges at 637, active cases in the state went down to 4,928, of which 4,723 were from Bengaluru. Authorities conducted 14,753 tests on Monday across the state, down from the 23,170 tests conducted on Sunday.
Even with fewer tests, the state's positivity rate shot up to 3.59 per cent from 2.68 per cent. Active clusters in Bengaluru also increased by one to 28, of which 26 had less than five cases. Meanwhile, ten more people were hospitalized since Sunday, with one patient landing up in the ICU.
There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday. The recovery rate remained the same in Bengaluru as on Monday at 98.79 per cent. However the positivity rate of the city inched up from 3.68 per cent to 3.84 per cent. There were 129 wards in Bengaluru with less than 10 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, same as the previous day.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
