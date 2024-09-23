Bengaluru fridge horror: NCW demands prompt arrest, police report in three days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Bengaluru Police to expedite the arrest of those involved in the recent murder of a woman whose dismembered body was found stuffed into a refrigerator in her house. The NCW has also asked the police to ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.(File)

The NCW has also asked the police to submit a detailed report within three days and ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman's body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in a flat at Vyalikaval in the city.

The NCW, in a post on X, said it learnt about the incident through media.

"The commission has directed the state police to expedite the arrest of all involved and ensure a thorough, time-bound investigation. A detailed report is expected within 3 days," it said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday vowed to apprehend those responsible for the gruesome murder of the woman at the earliest possible.

Probe findings

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her home on September 21.

Initial investigation suggest that the killer may have dismembered the victim’s body to facilitate disposal and evade detection. Police are currently analyzing CCTV footage and Mahalakshmi’s phone records to trace the events leading up to her death.

The victim had been living there alone for around five months after separation from her husband, Hemant Das, who lived with their daughter.

What is the Opposition saying?

The Opposition BJP in Karnataka has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the killing Mahalakshmi whose body parts were found stored in a refrigerator and said that the Kannadigas are no longer safe in this 'Hitler-led Siddaramaiah'.