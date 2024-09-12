Bengaluru gets 100 new city buses, BMTC to launch more such vehicles to its fleet

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched 100 brand new buses on Thursday to enhance public transportation in the tech capital. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah formally flagged off the new vehicles from Vidhana Soudha, which will be deployed on different routes of the city. Bengaluru gets 100 new city buses, BMTC to launch add more such vehicles to its fleet

In an X post, Siddaramaiah wrote, “100 new BMTC buses were dedicated to the public in a program organized by the Transport Department at the Vidhana Soudha premises.”

He also said that a total of 840 such buses would be launched in the city in phases, and these buses will help working-class people to commute to work on a daily basis. “A total of 840 new buses will join the BMTC. Population is increasing in Bangalore city. In addition to adding new buses to the BMTC to facilitate the growing working classes here.”

He also launched an attack on the BJP-led opposition and alleged that they are against the five guarantee schemes which are provided by the Congress party. He highlighted the Shakti scheme, which is providing free bus service for women in the state and said that it will continue in the future.

All the buses that were launched are diesel BS-6 buses, unlike the previously launched electric buses. The launch of these buses has been pending for a while and the transport department finally let the vehicles ply on the road.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier said that 1,400 new buses will be added to the fleet of BMTC in 2024. BMTC also reportedly has plans to replace the current Vayu Vajra buses with these AC electric buses and has handed the contract to OHM Global Mobility. “These electric AC buses will be operated by the OHM itself, and BMTC will pay ₹65 per kilometre. The prototype bus will arrive in three months and about 320 buses will be delivered by March 2025. This will be a major step for the BMTC in the shift to electric buses,” said a BBMP official earlier.