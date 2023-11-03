close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru groping incident: Man in viral video was headmaster, flees city: Report

Bengaluru groping incident: Man in viral video was headmaster, flees city: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2023 05:32 PM IST

On Monday, a mall employee reportedly filed a case at the Magadi police station and police booked him under various sections of IPC.

After a video of elderly man went viral where he was found groping women inside Bengaluru’s Lulu mall, the city police said that he fled the city. Bengaluru police launched a probe, after the video was shared on the internet by an eyewitness and an FIR was filed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police official from Bengaluru said, “We traced the residence of the accused in video and found that he fled the city. The man in the video was a headmaster who retired eight months ago. His house was locked, and we are tracing his location.”

Also Read - Elderly man gropes multiple women inside Bengaluru's Lulu mall; FIR registered

In a video that is being circulated, the man deliberately moved towards the woman and tried forcing himself on her, while surrounded by people inside the mall. He later moved aside from her, and the entire incident was recorded on camera and shared on Instagram.

The person who recorded the video said that he alerted the security personnel in the mall, but they couldn’t find the man in the video. An FIR was also registered at Magadi police station later.

The video, however, created an outrage in social media. The users demanded immediate arrest followed by strict action and raised doubts about women safety in public places.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, November 03, 2023
