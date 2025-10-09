Edit Profile
    Bengaluru head constable found dead at home, police probe underway

    A 34-year-old head constable was found dead in Bengaluru, suspected suicide with no note found. His wife and two children survive him. 

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 9:18 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A 34-year-old head constable with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters was found dead at his rented home in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

    The deceased allegedly died by suicide at his residence located under the Byatarayanapura Police Station limits. (Representative/Shutterstock)
    The deceased, identified as Sharanappa, allegedly died by suicide at his residence located under the Byatarayanapura Police Station limits in western Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

    According to DCP (West) S. Girish, no suicide note was found at the spot, and the reason behind the suspected suicide remains unknown. “We are verifying all possible angles,” the officer said.

    (Also Read: Dharmasthala complainant Sujatha Bhatt publicly retracts ‘missing daughter’ claim)

    Sharanappa is survived by his wife, Shailashree, who works as a constable at the Magadi Road Traffic Police Station, and their two children. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

    In a separate incident on the same day, a 31-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Venkatesh Kurubara, was brutally murdered in Gangavathi town of Koppal district.

    According to Superintendent of Police Ram L. Arasiddi, the attack was likely motivated by a 2003 case in which Venkatesh had assisted police in arresting accused individuals. “Revenge appears to be the motive. All accused will be apprehended soon,” Arasiddi told ANI.

    Venkatesh was attacked with long maces by a group of men near Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road while returning from Devi Camp. The assailants fled soon after the attack.

    Police suspect old enmity and gambling-related disputes may have also played a role. Investigations in both cases are ongoing.

    (Also Read: Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha president, 31, beaten to death in brutal attack)

