Bengaluru head constable found dead at home, police probe underway

Sharanappa is survived by his wife, Shailashree, who works as a constable at the Magadi Road Traffic Police Station, and their two children. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances leading to his death.
In a separate incident on the same day, a 31-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Venkatesh Kurubara, was brutally murdered in Gangavathi town of Koppal district.
According to Superintendent of Police Ram L. Arasiddi, the attack was likely motivated by a 2003 case in which Venkatesh had assisted police in arresting accused individuals. “Revenge appears to be the motive. All accused will be apprehended soon,” Arasiddi told ANI.
Venkatesh was attacked with long maces by a group of men near Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road while returning from Devi Camp. The assailants fled soon after the attack.
Police suspect old enmity and gambling-related disputes may have also played a role. Investigations in both cases are ongoing.