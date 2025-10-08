Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha president, 31, beaten to death in brutal attack

A 31-year-old President of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Karnataka's Gangavathi, was brutally murdered on Wednesday in front of Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road, police said. Police suspect the killing may be linked to a gang war stemming from old enmity and gambling disputes.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi, said Venkatesh Kurubara was traveling from Devi Camp to Gangavathi when a group of assailants attacked him with long maces. The attackers reportedly followed him and fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Police suspect the killing may be linked to a gang war stemming from old enmity and gambling disputes. DY SP Siddana Gowda Patil visited the site to inspect the crime scene, and further investigations are underway.

Reacting to the tragedy, Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra expressed grief over Kurubara’s death, saying, “The news of the tragic demise of Venkatesh, who was the president of the Yuva Morcha in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district, is heartbreaking. I express my condolences to his family. May Venkatesh’s soul attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family to bear this sorrow.”

