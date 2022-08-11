Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: theatre screening starts today; See how to get tickets here
- After a two-year gap, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back with theatre screenings starting today. Check here on how to get tickets.
Movie enthusiasts are in for a treat for the rest of the week as the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back with theatre screenings starting today, till August 14. The festival this year started on August 4 with OTT screenings so far, which will continue alongside theatre screenings till the end of the week.
This is the first time in two years that patrons can attend viewings in person. There are two venues for screenings - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan.
BISFF welcomed film buffs with this message on Twitter, “The red carpet is rolled out and the curtains are ready to be drawn. All roads lead to the BISFF 2022 opening night at Suchitra. After a two year online avatar we are beyond excited to welcome you all in person!”
The 12th edition of the festival will see a plethora of films competing in numerous sections such as International, Indian, Karnataka, Animation, and the Women Cinema Collective. Short films being telecasted today at the Suchitra venue from 6 p.m. onwards include Frayed Lines, GPS, Nitya, Public Toilet, The Kitchen and Dear Bhargava.
Some of the other short films being shown at this year's festival are: Only The Wind Knows The Truth, Night..., Unsaid Words, Drunkard, Love, Verses of War, Knock, An Old Story (Pazhaya Kadhai Onnu), among others.
Also read: Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
To get into the event, you can book tickets on the BISFF website for ₹300 a head. To register yourself for the festival, click here.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
-
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics