Bengaluru - Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on March 12

The Railway Ministery has sanctioned another Vande Bharat Express to Karnataka and it will travel between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, connecting two important cities of the southern state. It has been a longstanding demand of Kalaburagi people to operate a direct fast train to the capital city. Bengaluru - Kalaburgi Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on March 12

Also Read - Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru - Coimbatore and Mangaluru - Madgaon launched. Full details

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said that the new Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on March 12. In an X post, he said, “Kalaburagi to Bangalore VANDE BHARAT. Inauguration on 12.03.2024 at Kalaburagi Railway Station. Thank you so much Shri @narendramodiji, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for this gift to Kalaburagi Region.”

More details of timings, ticket prices and other details are yet to be known. This is sixth Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka, ever since these semi-high-speed trains were introduced on Indian tracks.

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to help those people who travel to Bengaluru frequently from the Kalyana Karnataka region which is roughly 550 kilometers away from the capital city. Students, businesspeople and many government officials will benefit from this service.

In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched this Vande Bharat train, the first such train in south India. Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Hyderabad. Recently, the Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was extended till Belagavi in north Karnataka, announced the Railway Ministry.

Karnataka’s coastal city Mangaluru too got a Vande Bharat Express recently and it connected Goa’s Madgoan to Mangaluru. There is demand for Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mangaluru as it would fasten the travel time between two important cities of Karnataka.