Bengaluru maid arrested for major theft, valuables worth 53 lakh recovered: Report

In a significant development, the Whitefield police in Bengaluru have arrested a domestic worker accused of stealing precious items from her employer's home. The arrest followed a complaint lodged on Monday (September 9), leading to the seizure of valuables totalling ₹53 lakh, according to a report by The Hindu. The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on thefts, with several suspects detained and valuables recovered in related cases across multiple police stations.

The accused, working as a maid at the residence, allegedly stole gold, a diamond, and silver items from a cupboard. The theft came to light when the homeowner noticed the missing items and suspected the domestic help. Following the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a formal investigation.

The police then apprehended the accused at her residence, where she was reportedly preparing to transport the stolen goods to her native place, Bihar. The police recovered a 13-gram diamond, 570 grams of gold, and 470 grams of silver, all of which were seized as evidence, the report noted.

This arrest is part of a broader crackdown on thefts in the area. In a related sweep, the Whitefield police have also made significant progress in other theft cases across areas including Bommanahalli, Byadarahalli, Hanumanthanagar, and Thalaghattapura police stations. In these incidents, authorities have apprehended around five individuals and recovered various stolen valuables, the publication added.

The Whitefield police's prompt action not only led to the recovery of high-value items but also underscored the ongoing efforts to tackle property crimes in the region. As investigations continue, the police are optimistic about making further breakthroughs in these interconnected cases, the report stated.