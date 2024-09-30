Bengaluru Police book 21 school bus drivers in drunk and drive tests, DLs likely to be cancelled

Bengaluru Police booked a total of 21 school bus drivers on Monday for driving the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Police said that strict action will be taken against those who booked and their licenses are likely to be cancelled by the transport department of Karnataka. Many school buses in Bengaluru were found violating traffic rules and even involved in reckless driving. (Representative picture)

According to Bengaluru Police, a total of 3,924 school buses were checked across the city on Monday and 21 drivers were caught drunk and driving. More than 400 cases were booked for carrying an excess amount of school children in the buses.

In an announcement, Bengaluru Police said, “The vehicles in which the driver was found driving under influence of alcohol such vehicles have been seized and the permit of such vehicles have been recommended to be cancelled by concerned RTOS.”

The statement further said that the traffic rules will be enforced strictly for the safety of residents. “Special drives will continue to make the city roads safer by stringent enforcement of traffic rules,” added the statement.

Earlier in July, Bengaluru Police cracked down on school bus drivers and conducted drunk and drive tests across the city. A total of 23 drivers were found positive in the drunk driving tests.

In recent times, many school buses in Bengaluru were found violating traffic rules and even involved in reckless driving. After receiving many complaints, Bengaluru police decided to crackdown on these vehicles which usually carry school children. Cops also noted that such surprise checks will regularly be conducted in Bengaluru and DLs of all the drivers will be cancelled.