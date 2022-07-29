Bengaluru police crack 2 robbery cases, arrest 1; Gold worth ₹6.6L seized
- In another crackdown of robbery and theft cases, Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya police have nabbed one accused for robbing two houses, and items worth ₹6.6 lakhs have been recovered from him.
Bengaluru police have nabbed one accused in connection with two separate robbery cases on Thursday, seizing around ₹6.6 lakh worth of gold and cash. The incident occurred in the Kamakshipalya police station limits.
The accused, whose identity could not be ascertained by Hindustan Times, had robbed two houses and was found to have stolen around 102 grams of gold and some cash from them. IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the west division of Bengaluru City, took to twitter to share the picture of stolen items recovered by the police.
He also lauded Kamakshipalya police for the effort, writing, “Successful duty of @BlrCityPolice in locating and arresting the accused who had robbed 2 houses within the Kamakshipalya police station area. ₹6.6 lakh worth of 102 grams gold jewellery and cash were recovered and both cases were solved.”
This comes after the Bengaluru police last week busted a gang of four involved in extortion and robbery cases at multiple locations in the city. The cops also recovered five two-wheeler vehicles and 20 mobile phones, the total of which is said to be around Rs. 6 lakhs.
