Bengaluru Police opened fire at a rowdy sheeter who stripped his rival and made him run on the road. As the rowdy sheeter attacked a police constable during an operation, cops used the ammunition to arrest him. Bengaluru police open fire on accused who made his rival run naked on streets: Report

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Kamakshipalya Police launched an operation to arrest the accused Pawan Gowda alias Kadubu. Cops tracked Gowda through his mobile signal and rounded him off. When a head constable tried to catch him, Gowda attacked the cop with a sharp object and caused him severe injury. The other police officer at the spot fired on his right leg, and Gowda collapsed on the ground. Both the constable and the accused were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Pawan earlier shot a video and posted it on social media where he forced his rival to go naked and run on the streets. The accused called the man on the video to his area to settle an old issue and attacked him to teach him a lesson. He was then made to run naked in the streets, and the accused shot a video. It went viral after Gowda put it as his WhatsApp status to create fear among his rivals.

In the viral video, the victim was seen pleading, and Gowda was abusing him. He said, “If I see you again in this area, you are finished. Run from this area without any clothes.”

The video circulating on social media was reportedly shot a few days ago, but it recently went viral, which made police swing into action. The case will be registered after police receive a formal complaint.