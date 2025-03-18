Menu Explore
Bengaluru: Pregnant woman, friend killed after JCB collides with electric pole, causing it to collapse

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 01:35 PM IST

The victims have been identified as Sumathi, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and Soni Kumari from Bihar, who was four months pregnant.

A tragic accident in Bengaluru's Byappanahalli claimed the lives of two pedestrians, including a pregnant woman, after an electric pole fell on them when it was struck by an earthmoving vehicle.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, engaged in construction work, accidentally rammed into the pole, causing it to collapse.
The incident occurred when the vehicle, engaged in construction work, accidentally rammed into the pole, causing it to collapse.

According to police, the incident occurred when the vehicle, engaged in construction work, accidentally rammed into the pole, causing it to collapse, news agency ANI reported.

The victims have been identified as Sumathi, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and Soni Kumari from Bihar, who was four months pregnant. The tragedy unfolded when a JCB machine accidentally hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the two women as they were walking along the roadside, according to a report by Times Now.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport wins global award for best arrivals. Details)

According to the report, upon witnessing the tragic incident, local residents promptly alerted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene and detained the JCB driver, identified as Raju.

A case has been filed at Baiyappanahalli Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full details of the accident.

Further details awaited.

(Also Read: Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway faces delays, now set for 2026 completion: Report)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On