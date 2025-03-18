Bengaluru: Pregnant woman, friend killed after JCB collides with electric pole, causing it to collapse

A tragic accident in Bengaluru's Byappanahalli claimed the lives of two pedestrians, including a pregnant woman, after an electric pole fell on them when it was struck by an earthmoving vehicle. The incident occurred when the vehicle, engaged in construction work, accidentally rammed into the pole, causing it to collapse.

According to police, the incident occurred when the vehicle, engaged in construction work, accidentally rammed into the pole, causing it to collapse, news agency ANI reported.

The victims have been identified as Sumathi, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and Soni Kumari from Bihar, who was four months pregnant. The tragedy unfolded when a JCB machine accidentally hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the two women as they were walking along the roadside, according to a report by Times Now.

According to the report, upon witnessing the tragic incident, local residents promptly alerted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene and detained the JCB driver, identified as Raju.

A case has been filed at Baiyappanahalli Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full details of the accident.

