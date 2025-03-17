Bengaluru: Pro-Pakistan slogans found scribbled on factory restroom, sparks outrage: Report

Tension gripped a multinational company’s factory in the Bidadi industrial area on the outskirts of Bengaluru after pro-Pakistan slogans were discovered scribbled on restroom walls. Representational Image(AFP)

The incident came to light on Friday night when photos of the graffiti surfaced on social media, triggering protests from Kannada organisations the following day, The New Indian Express report added.

According to police officials, the messages, written in Kannada, included phrases such as ‘Pakistan Jai’ and ‘Victory to Pakistan,’ along with offensive remarks against Kannadigas, the TNIE report added.

Outraged by the incident, members of various Kannada groups gathered outside the factory on Saturday, demanding swift action against those responsible.

Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene after being alerted and conducted an inspection of the restroom. They also held discussions with the factory management and employees while reviewing CCTV footage for possible leads. With over 3,000 workers at the facility, authorities suspect the involvement of insiders in the act.

Following the incident, the factory management issued a notice warning employees against such activities.

As per the publication, the Bidadi police have registered a case under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with actions promoting disharmony or hatred between different groups, and Section 353(2), which pertains to the circulation of false or inflammatory statements. Additional provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act have also been invoked in the case.

The police investigation is underway.

