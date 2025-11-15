Bengaluru radiologist touches woman inappropriately, behaves in sexually explicit manner during routine scan

A radiologist working at a private scanning centre in Bengaluru's Anekal has been accused of sexually harassing a woman during a routine medical examination. The complaint, filed at the Anekal police station, states that the technician, identified as Jayakumar, touched the woman inappropriately and acted weirdly while carrying out the scan. The woman managed to capture evidence on her mobile phone.

The woman confronted him during the procedure, but he allegedly threatened her and used abusive language in an attempt to stop her from speaking out. She had visited the centre with her husband for an abdominal scan, as per a report by The Times of India (TOI).

Reportedly, the woman managed to capture evidence on her mobile phone. The video clips have been submitted along with her complaint.

Although an FIR has been registered, Jayakumar has not been taken into custody.

In a separate news, a Bengaluru neighbourhood was left in shock after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a specially-abled woman who was alone at home. The incident took place on November 9 in MR Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Audugodi Police.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Vignesh alias Dadu, was reportedly high on marijuana when he forced open the door latch and entered the house, India Today reported.

The woman, who has difficulty speaking and walking, was left partially undressed when her mother returned from a wedding function.

Reportedly, the woman’s mother immediately raised an alarm after spotting Vignesh hiding near the door. Local residents rushed to the spot, caught the accused, and beat him up before handing him over to the police.