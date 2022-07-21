Bengaluru rains: Ex top cop offers advice to motorists. Twitter responds
After heavy rain lashed Bengaluru Wednesday night, former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao advised two-wheeler drivers to be careful on slippery roads. He warned drivers about algae - that may grow from cracks on road surfaces and turn roads slippery, even in dry conditions - and other maintenance works taking place on the Karnataka capital's roads.
Rao tweeted: "Beware Bengaluru motorists, especially 2 wheelers, the concrete roads in our city have Algae, maintenance matters, and despite your best tyres will skid , be careful(Sic)."
He also asked experts to suggest ways to fix and maintain concrete roads in Bengaluru.
"Cement lobby, please also educate us how these roads should be maintained and what equipment is required, at least citizens can take up with the Civic Authority..."
Twitter users responded swiftly to his tweet with pictures and videos of damaged roads and traffic violations across the city. One user wrote: "Sir, you should voice strongly and recommend repairs of roads considering the current condition in most of the place including parked vehicle all around for days workout legit reason(Sic)."
To this Bhaskar Rao responded: "Sightless, Hearless, Heartless, Mindless and Senseless. They act only under threat(Sic)" - a not-so-subtle jab at the city's civic bodies.
Meanwhile, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), BR Ravikanthe Gowda, also offered warnings to two-wheeler drivers - this one to wear helmets. He shared a spine-chilling video of a motorist whose life was saved because of a good quality helmet.
Philanthropist Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Renowned philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade, took oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Heggade is among four nominated Rajya Sabha members along with ace music composer Ilayaraja, Olympic athlete PT Usha and screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. Heggade was nominated to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. Heggade belongs to the Digambara Jain.
Moose Wala’s father visits Amritsar hospital to identify two gangsters
A day after two gangsters were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar's Hoshiar Nagar village, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, visited the Amritsar civil hospital to identify the accused. Gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police personnel. Tight security is in place at the civil hospital.
In Chandigarh, it’s already the wettest July in over 20 years
After 20.1mm of rainfall in Chandigarh on Thursday morning, 413.2 mm of rain has already been recorded in Chandigarh in July this year, according to the India Meteorological Department. In two decades, 2005 comes close with 411.1 mm rain in the whole month and in 2010, 406.5 mm of rain was recorded in the city.
Bengaluru engineering student, 21, found dead in hostel room: Report
An engineering student, Shivani K, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru's Kengeri area on Wednesday. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide, The Times of India said. The deceased was 21 years old and pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education. A native of Bidar, she was in the third semester.
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by Bengaluru cops over drug consumption: Report
Bengaluru's Ulsoor police has summoned actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor to the city within a week in connection with the drug consumption case filed against him. The Bollywood actor was arrested on June 13 at a hotel on MG Road, where blood tests indicated he had consumed drugs. Police have summoned him to verify CCTV video from the night in question - when there was a party and when he was caught with four others.
