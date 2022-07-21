Bengaluru rains: Ex top cop offers advice to motorists. Twitter responds

After heavy rain lashed Bengaluru Wednesday night, former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao advised two-wheeler drivers to be careful on slippery roads. He warned drivers about algae - that may grow from cracks on road surfaces and turn roads slippery, even in dry conditions - and other maintenance works taking place on the Karnataka capital's roads.

Rao tweeted: "Beware Bengaluru motorists, especially 2 wheelers, the concrete roads in our city have Algae, maintenance matters, and despite your best tyres will skid , be careful(Sic)."

Beware Bengaluru motorists especially 2 wheelers, the concrete roads in our city have Algae, maintainence matters, and despite your best tyres will skid , be careful?.. — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) July 21, 2022

He also asked experts to suggest ways to fix and maintain concrete roads in Bengaluru.

"Cement lobby, please also educate us how these roads should be maintained and what equipment is required, at least citizens can take up with the Civic Authority..."

Cement Lobby, please also educate us how these roads should be maintained and what equipment is required, at least Citizens can take up with Civic Authority.. — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) July 21, 2022

Twitter users responded swiftly to his tweet with pictures and videos of damaged roads and traffic violations across the city. One user wrote: "Sir, you should voice strongly and recommend repairs of roads considering the current condition in most of the place including parked vehicle all around for days workout legit reason(Sic)."

Sir, you should voice strongly and recommend repairs of roads considering the current condition in most of the place including parked vehicle all around for days workout legit reason — TheUnknow (@Ramamohaniyenga) July 21, 2022

To this Bhaskar Rao responded: "Sightless, Hearless, Heartless, Mindless and Senseless. They act only under threat(Sic)" - a not-so-subtle jab at the city's civic bodies.

Meanwhile, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), BR Ravikanthe Gowda, also offered warnings to two-wheeler drivers - this one to wear helmets. He shared a spine-chilling video of a motorist whose life was saved because of a good quality helmet.

