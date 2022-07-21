Bengaluru records highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years
Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record for the last four months when it comes to weather milestones. After recording the wettest April in seven years, coldest May in 10 years and the wettest June in 10 years, Bengaluru has now seen the highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory data said.
“Bengaluru city IMD observatory sees highest 24 hours rainfall for the month of July in 14 years by recording 82.6 mm of rainfall last night! The city has also surpassed the average rainfall for July by recording 133.4 mm till date against an average of 116.4 mm,” a Twitter page called Bengaluru Weather tweeted.
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), Sampangirama Nagar in east Bengaluru received the highest rainfall of 79.5 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am. on Thursday.
The KSNMDC said Pulakeshinagar in the east zone and Cottonpet in the west zone got 64.5mm rain each, while 70.5 mm rain was recorded at Hagadur in the Mahadevapura zone. The IMD AWS (automated weather station) said 30 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru fell within half an hour post midnight on July 21.
Bengaluru had recorded 198.5 mm of rainfall in the first 23 days of June, breaking a 10-year-old record and making the month the wettest in a decade.
Karnataka has been battered with heavy downpours lately, especially in the coastal districts. The state received 450.20 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 347.60 mm between June 1 and July 17, registering a deviation of nearly 30% additional rains that have caused widespread damage to life and property across the state.
-
Delhi: School bus with 21 students catches fire in Rohini
As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini. All the students and the driver were evacuated safely.
-
{Misplaced baggage}Aviation company told to pay ₹20k to city woman
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed an aviation company to pay ₹15,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the tune of ₹5,000 to a woman from BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, for misplacing heThe woman, Harpreet Kaur,'suggage. Passengers need to disclose during the check-in procedure if they are carrying valuables in their check-in baggage, and also have to pay extra charges for the same.
-
No differences anywhere, govt focused on helping the poor: UP minister
LUCKNOW Excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Thursday vehemently denied that he was unhappy with the goings-on in his department and threatened to initiate legal action against those who described him as one of the 'disgruntled ministers.' There were no differences anywhere and the government was focused on helping the poor, he said.
-
DSP murder: Traders take out silent march
The Tauru market association members and others residents took out a silent march on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects who killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh on Tuesday while he was investigating a lead on the illegal stone mining activity in Nuh district. More than 300 policemen were deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said, adding that the march was concluded peacefully.
-
LG Saxena rejects Kejriwal’s request to visit Singapore; CM to now apply to MEA
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday rejected the AAP government's proposal for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1. The event, meant for mayors, does not befit the attendance of a CM, the LG said. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal will now seek approval from the ministry of external affairs for the same.
