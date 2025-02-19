Bengaluru records highest February temperature in 20 years, warmer days ahead

Bengaluru experienced an intense heatwave on February 17, 2025, as temperatures soared to 35.9°C, equaling the city’s highest-ever February temperature recorded on the same date in 2005. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tech hub is expected to get even warmer as summer approaches. Bengaluru likely to see high temperatures this year. (AFP)

Bengaluru is now hotter than Delhi

In a surprising turn of events, Bengaluru was hotter than Delhi on February 17, marking a significant shift in weather patterns. The city’s temperature has risen by 2.7°C over the past year, reflecting a notable climate change. While Bengaluru recorded its hottest day of the year so far at 35.9°C, Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at a comparatively lower 27°C, challenging the common perception that North India experiences more extreme weather.

The weather forecast suggests clear skies for Bengaluru, with early morning fog or mist. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 34°C and 18°C, respectively. Typically, summer begins in early March, but this year, IMD predicts an early onset by mid-February. On February 18, the city registered a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, which was 1.4°C above normal, while the minimum dipped to 17.8°C, marginally lower than usual by 0.1°C. This year the temperatures are expected to touch record numbers in the tech capital.

The rising temperatures are expected to impact Bengaluru’s groundwater levels, which are already depleting ahead of summer. In response, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of potable water for non-drinking purposes across the city. Violators will face a fine of ₹5,000. The water board has also urged residents to use drinking water judiciously to prevent shortages in the coming months.