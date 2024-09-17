Bengaluru resident bridges Kannada language gap with Google Translate. Viral post wins praise

In a heartwarming gesture, a non-Kannadiga Bengaluru resident from Uttarakhand translated safety instructions into Kannada using Google Translate before wrapping a broken glass so that the paurakarmikas - the city's sanitation workers - did not have to risk injury while handling the waste. A Bengaluru resident warned pourakarmikas of a broken glass through this gesture.(X/@suchi_a)

The person's friend took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the incident, sparking yet another conversation about regional language. “This is all I guess non-Hindi speaking states are asking. Respect our language and treat it at par with yours. Non-Hindi speakers don’t expect you to speak Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali when they visit, work, live in Hindi speaking states,” the user wrote on the platform.

Take a look at the viral post:

Responses from X users

While appreciating the “thoughtful” gesture, several Kannadiga X users said this is what they expect from non-Kannadigas and that it’s not very hard to adapt.

Responding to the post, another user said, “Please get over this inferiority complex against Hindi… it's just a language. No one disrespects Kannada or Tamil or Marathi. It's just a figment of your imagination, born out of an inferiority complex, that's it.”

The post has garnered over 500 ‘likes’ and 100 reposts, resonating with many across social media and reigniting discussions about linguistic diversity.

Recently, a Bengaluru woman sparked controversy on social media expressing frustration over her Swiggy delivery agent not knowing Kannada. The woman shared a screenshot of her order and wrote: “Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @swiggy? Your delivery guy neither speaks nor understands Kannada, nor even English. Do you expect us to learn his state language Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and ensure your delivery persons know Kannada.”

