Bengaluru sees max temp of 38.3°C on Friday; Heatwave to continue till Ugadi: Report

Temperatures in Bengaluru continued to soar amid heatwave conditions, with mercury crossing the 38 degrees Celsius-mark on Friday. The Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) weather station on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, The Hindu reported. Bengaluru usually witness an average normal temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius in April. (HT PHOTO)

Two other stations in the Karnataka capital - at Bengaluru city and HAL airport - record a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius each, while recording a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and 22.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The historical record for the highest-ever temperature recorded in the month of April was 39.2 degrees Celsius, in 2016. Bengaluru usually witness an average normal temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius in April. The tech hub is expected to see a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and above for the next few days, forecasts said.

Weather agencies including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted that Kalaburagi has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, in the state on Friday, while an average maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Raichur district of Northern Karnataka.

In relief, the KSNDMC predicted light rainfall in Kodagu, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Mysuru districts till Tuesday. After Ugadi, the state is set to see rainfall in several places, it said.

For April 10 and 11, the agency forecasted light rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Yadgir, Haveri, Raichur, Vijayapura, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Vijayanagara and Tumakuru districts.