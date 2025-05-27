Bengaluru Suburban Rail project lacks full-time MD for 2 years: PC Mohan flags leadership gap

BJP MP PC Mohan has raised serious concerns over the prolonged absence of a full-time Managing Director at K-RIDE, the agency executing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. The Bengaluru Central MP criticised the state government for appointing a junior officer to oversee the project.

“K-RIDE, executing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, has had no full-time MD for 2 years. Instead, a 2017-batch officer who has been awaiting posting for years has been made Special Deputy Commissioner. How can such a critical project run on part-time, inexperienced leadership?” Mohan posted.

His comments come amid growing frustration over delays in the implementation of the ₹15,767 crore suburban rail project, jointly funded by the Centre and the Karnataka government.

Mohan’s remarks follow a recent statement in Parliament by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also underscored the need for a full-time MD “conversant with railway technology.”

While the Indian Railways has already handed over its share of land for the project, the minister pointed out that land transfer from the state government has been moving “very slowly.”

With public transport and urban mobility emerging as key political issues in Bengaluru, Mohan’s remarks highlight the urgency for coordinated leadership and faster decision-making to prevent further delays in one of the city’s most critical infrastructure projects.

