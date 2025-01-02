Menu Explore
Bengaluru tattoo artist arrested for selling drugs disguised as cookies: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2025 11:30 AM IST

The tattoo artist was arrested last week after police acted on reliable intelligence about his connection to a sophisticated drug network

Bengaluru police have arrested a local tattoo artist for his involvement in a large-scale narcotics operation.

Hidden stash of 3.5 grams of hydro ganja, 130 grams of charas, 40 LSD strips, and 2.3 grams of MDMA was found during residence.
Rakshith Ramesh Melappanavar, a resident of Chokkananahalli, was taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) after a raid uncovered drugs disguised as cookies, worth an estimated 2 crore, Indian Express reported.

The tattoo artist was arrested last week after police acted on reliable intelligence about his connection to a sophisticated drug network. According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing discovered a hidden stash of 3.5 grams of hydro ganja, 130 grams of charas, 40 LSD strips, and 2.3 grams of MDMA during a raid at his residence, the report added.

Further investigation revealed Melappanavar’s involvement in a cross-border narcotics ring. The drugs, cleverly concealed as biscuits, were allegedly imported from Thailand and Malaysia. Authorities believe that Melappanavar had been distributing the narcotics locally, having received them via sea shipments coordinated by his accomplice, who operates from another state. This network reportedly sourced additional substances from Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

Interestingly, police suspect Melappanavar had stockpiled the narcotics in anticipation of the New Year rush. It is believed that he planned to distribute the drugs while attending celebrations in Goa. Additionally, the tattoo artist utilized his business as a cover, offering delivery services to attract a wider clientele for illicit substances.

Melappanavar, who is still reportedly learning the narcotics trade under the guidance of a key associate, was arrested before he could leave for Goa. A local court has remanded him to police custody, and investigations continue as authorities search for his accomplice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
