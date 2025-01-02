Bengaluru tattoo artist arrested for selling drugs disguised as cookies: Report

Bengaluru police have arrested a local tattoo artist for his involvement in a large-scale narcotics operation. Hidden stash of 3.5 grams of hydro ganja, 130 grams of charas, 40 LSD strips, and 2.3 grams of MDMA was found during residence.

Rakshith Ramesh Melappanavar, a resident of Chokkananahalli, was taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) after a raid uncovered drugs disguised as cookies, worth an estimated ₹2 crore, Indian Express reported.

The tattoo artist was arrested last week after police acted on reliable intelligence about his connection to a sophisticated drug network. According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing discovered a hidden stash of 3.5 grams of hydro ganja, 130 grams of charas, 40 LSD strips, and 2.3 grams of MDMA during a raid at his residence, the report added.

(Also Read: Karnataka police constable fakes suicide attempt to avoid bandobast duty in Belagavi: Report

Further investigation revealed Melappanavar’s involvement in a cross-border narcotics ring. The drugs, cleverly concealed as biscuits, were allegedly imported from Thailand and Malaysia. Authorities believe that Melappanavar had been distributing the narcotics locally, having received them via sea shipments coordinated by his accomplice, who operates from another state. This network reportedly sourced additional substances from Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

(Also Read: Bengaluru suburban rail project to expand by 146 km: What are the key locations?)

Interestingly, police suspect Melappanavar had stockpiled the narcotics in anticipation of the New Year rush. It is believed that he planned to distribute the drugs while attending celebrations in Goa. Additionally, the tattoo artist utilized his business as a cover, offering delivery services to attract a wider clientele for illicit substances.

Melappanavar, who is still reportedly learning the narcotics trade under the guidance of a key associate, was arrested before he could leave for Goa. A local court has remanded him to police custody, and investigations continue as authorities search for his accomplice.

(Also Read: Karnataka High Court halts arrest warrant against Robin Uthappa in PF fraud case)